Somalia Rainfall Perfomance, Jan 2001- Jul 2020: Deviation from Long Term Mean (LTM)

The two main rainfall seasons for Somalia are Gu (April-June) and Deyr (October-December). The time series maps show the changes in rainfall performance month-on-month compared to the monthly Long-Term Mean (LTM) for Jan 2001 to Jul 2020. The multiple orange/red markings indicates rainfall deficits when compared to LTM while the purple areas indicates rainfall improvements. Areas in predominantly white color indicate that there is relatively no much change in rainfall amounts compared to the long-term mean.

The rainfall time series map January 2001 to July 2020 is posted here.