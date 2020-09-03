Somalia Rainfall Outlook for the 2020 Deyr Season Issued: 03 September 2020

Below average to average rains expected in most parts of Somalia during the 2020 Deyr season

Deyr (Sep/Oct-Dec) season rainfall is usually of shorter duration and less amount and intensity compared to Gu (April-June) season rainfall. However, they are beneficial in supporting seasonal agricultural activities and replenishing water and pasture resources. Generally, Deyr season starts in late September and ends in early December, but this varies from place to place across the country, with the northern regions receiving rainfall much earlier than southern regions.

According to the recently issued Seasonal Climate Forecast issued by IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), the 2020 Deyr rains in Somalia are likely to be below normal to near normal with a 45 percent chance of experiencing below normal rains and a 30 chance of near normal rains in Somaliland, central and southern regions of the country. Similarly, the upper catchments of the Juba and Shabelle Rivers in neighboring Ethiopia are also expected to record below normal to near normal rainfall during the 2020 Deyr season ( Map 1. Most parts of Puntland have equal chances of (35%) of experiencing normal or above normal rains during the season.

Further, the outlook predicts a delayed start of the season with warmer than normal temperatures.

Climate scientists have associated the forecast poor rains during Deyr season with the weak to moderate La Niña conditions developing over the tropical Pacific Ocean.

This usually creates dry spells and drought conditions in the Horn of Africa sub-region. The most recent drought period that was associated with La Nina in Somalia was the severe drought of 2016/2017. The catastrophic 2010/11 famine in Somalia was also a result of La Niña. However, no two La Niña events are identical and the effects vary from place to place and year to year.

The below Deyr normal rains this year are expected to have negative impacts on agriculture, livestock and water availability for other uses. However, areas that received rainfall during the Hagaai (Jul-Sep) season may be impacted less . Parts of the Shabelle basin are still water logged and may remain till end of September and the moisture in the soil could mitigate impact of poor Deyr season rainfall on crop cultivation in riverine livelihoods.