Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: Issued: 21 May 2020

This week has seen a significant reduction of rainfall amounts in Somalia save for a few places in the southern coastal areas. This trend is normal as rains start to reduce in the second half of May in many areas while the coastal areas continue to record rainfall through June and July. In general, the seasonal rains have been considerably good across the country with some areas still experiencing the negative effects of the rains including Middle Juba, Lower Juba and Hiraan regions.

The rainfall forecast for the coming week is for light to moderate rainfall in Lower Juba, Lower Shabelle and a few pockets of Bay, Bakool and Hiraan regions. The headwaters of Juba and Shabelle Rivers in Ethiopia are expected to receive moderate rains. Bari, Nugaal and Sool regions in the northeastern areas will see a re-occurrence of a few days of rainfall starting 27 May 2020.

The river levels in Gedo, along the Juba reduced significantly in the last three days while an increasing trend was observed in Middle Juba and Lower Juba. Flooding is expected to continue during the week along the lower reaches of the river.

The River levels along the Shabelle River at Belet Weyne have been at bank full for 10 days. An increasing trend continues in the downstream reaches of the river and remains at high risk of flooding. Given the forecast and existing high river levels, flooding alert remains along the entire channel.

Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times, there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.