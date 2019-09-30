30 Sep 2019

Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 30 September 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the coming week (Map 1& 2) indicates moderate rains in the northern areas and parts of South and central regions bordering Ethiopia. The upper parts of the Ethiopian highlands will also receive good rains during the week.
Given the rainfall forecast and the existing high river levels along the Shabelle, there remains a moderate risk of flooding in the middle reaches of the river. Areas to watch out for floods include Mahadey Weyne, Jowhar, and Balcad districts riverine areas where there exist several open river banks and weak river embankments.
River levels along the Juba are expected to rise at the week with no risk of flooding.
Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.

