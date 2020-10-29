Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 29 October 2020

Many places received light to moderate rains across Somalia in the last two days as the Deyr rainy season continued to spread albeit with a delay in some areas. Hiraan, Bakool and Bay regions in the south recorded heavy rains of up to 60mm within 24 hours. Light to moderate rains were observed in the Ethiopian highlands during the same period.

River levels are within normal in Belet Weyne and Bulo Burti districts while the mid and lower reaches are still at high levels.

Today’s River level at Belet Weyne is 5.00m while Jowhar is 5.25m which is almost at bank-ful. In Agfooye, the levels are at full capacity and most parts of the riverine areas remain inundated. A recent ground survey by SWALIM indicates that there are several open and weak river embankments in Jowhar, Balcad and Afgooye districts with some ranging from 500m to 1,000m wide. Some villages continue to be under water since August 2020. River levels along the Juba increased slightly during the last few days due to moderate rains in the Ethiopian highlands.

The cumulative rainfall forecast for this week indicates moderate to heavy rains in many areas across the country. In the western parts of Somaliland and south of Bari region in Puntland the rains will be less.

The Ethiopian highlands whose soil moisture is already saturated due to heavy rains since July 2020 will see an increase of rainfall amounts this week. This will subsequently lead to a further increase in river levels especially along the Shabelle river.

Given the rainfall forecast and current situation along the two rivers, High Risk of flooding remains along the lower reaches of Shabelle while along the Juba River there is Moderate Risk of flooding foreseen . There is a also a High Risk of flash floods in the built up low lying areas especially in Galgaduud, Mudug, Bay and Bakool regions Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http:// frrims.faoswalim.org.