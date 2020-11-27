Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 27 November 2020

The last few days saw increased rainfall amounts in parts of Somaliland and Puntland which were associated with the passage of Tropical Storm GATI. Some stations like Bossaso recorded 128 mm surpassing its annual average rainfall (50mm) in just a single day on 23 November 2020. Caalulla which had not received any rains in the year since March also saw significant rains of 76 mm on the same day. Other stations within the coastal areas of Bari, Sanaag, Woqooyi Galbeed and Adwal regions also recorded moderate to heavy rains. The storm which was characterized by strong winds and heavy rains led to loss of human lives, livestock death and destruction of properties. On the other hand, the unusual heavy rains in the area also led to immediate and short term recharge of subsurface water sources and pasture growth especially in Somaliland which has had a prolonged dry period since September 2020. However, these rains are not sufficient to cater the water deficit in the area.

The three and seven days cumulated rainfall forecast (Map 1 &2) is pointing towards light rains in scattered areas in southern regions and moderate rains within in Lower Juba. Light rains are foreseen in the Ethiopian highlands during the forecast week.

Hot and dry conditions will persist in Somaliland and Puntland with the rainy season coming to an end.

River levels along the Juba and Shabelle basins remain within the normal ranges with no risk of flooding given the rainfall forecast.

There remains a great concern in Somaliland and a few other places in the country due to insufficient rains during the Deyr season. With no more rains expected until the next rainy season in April 2021, the condition could deteriorate further towards a drought situation. This is confirmed further by the current climate models confirming a higher certainty of La Niña conditions persisting through March 2021. SWALIM and other technical partners are on the lookout of such developments.

Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http:// frrims.faoswalim.org