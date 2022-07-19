Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 19 July 2022

Over the last week, Awdal, Woqooyi Galbeed, Bay, Lower Juba, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shebelle Regions continued to receive light Karan rains. Some of the stations that recorded rains include Borama 7.5 mm, Dilla 5 mm,

Bottor 17 mm, Wajaale 18 mm, Aburin 7 mm and Gebiley 6 mm in Somaliland; and in the Southern Regions Wanle Wayne 46 mm, Mogadishu 28 mm and Jowhar 35 mm. The last two days have, however, seen a reduction in recorded rainfall amounts across the regions that have been experiencing the Karan rains recently.

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the coming week calls for a reduction of the Karan rains with light showers expected in Wooqoyi Galbeed, Togdheer and Awdal regions of Somaliland and the coastal areas of the Middle and Lower Shabelle regions. Light showers are also likely in the Sanaag region during the same period.

Global climate models further predict a drier than the average period during the Deyr 2022 rainy season (IRI). Given this forecast, the existing drought conditions in the country will worsen in the coming months.

On the other hand, the marginal gains made in the areas receiving Karan rains are not sustainable as the pasture and water are depleted quickly due to the high demand for the limited resources.

River levels along the Shabelle and Juba continued to decrease over the last week and are below the average for this year period.

Users are advised that this is a forecast, and there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received.

Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.