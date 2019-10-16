16 Oct 2019

Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 16 October 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 16 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

Moderate to heavy rains continued in many parts of Somalia. The Ethiopian highlands also continued to receive heavy rains in the last few days.

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the next three and seven days (Map 1 and 2) is calling for moderate to heavy rains across the country as well as within the Ethiopian highlands.

The foreseen heavy rains may lead to a further increase in river flow along the Juba and Shabelle Rivers in Somalia, translating to a high risk of flooding along the two rivers. Areas to watch out for river flooding include the entire channel of Shabelle River as well as Gedo and Middle Juba regions along the Juba River. Flash floods are expected in built-up and low lying areas of Bay, Bakool and central regions given the forecast.

Users are advised that this is a forecast, and at times there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels are updated daily on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.

