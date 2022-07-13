Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 13 July 2022

The western parts of Somaliland (Wajaale and Gebilley) and southern coastal regions, including Mogadishu, Kismayo, and Jamame, continued to receive light Karan lights over the last week. The rest of the country remained dry, which is expected at this time of the year.

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the coming week calls for light to moderate rains in Wooqoyi Galbeed and Awdal in Somaliland and the coastal areas of the Shabelle and Juba regions. Light showers are also expected in the inland areas of the Bay region during the same period. The Ethiopian highlands, whose rainfall is mainly responsible for the river flow along the Juba and Shabelle Rivers inside Somalia, will receive light to moderate rains in the coming week.

Drought conditions have persisted across the country, especially in Puntland and central regions. However, field reports indicate an improvement in pasture availability in areas which have been receiving the Karan rains. The impacts of these will be assessed and availed at a later date.

River levels along the Shabelle and Juba are below the average for this period of the year.

Users are advised that this is a forecast, and there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.