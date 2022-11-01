Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 1 November 2022

Most parts of south and central Somalia have received moderate rains with good distribution over the last one week. In Bay and Bakool regions heavy rains were recorded in Baidoa recorded 144mm, Dinsoor 103.5mm, Quansadheere 66.4mm, Huddur 45.5mm and El barde 41mm over the last one week. Other places in the region where good rains were reported over the last week are Bulo burti 62mm, Bur Hakabar 50mm, Dollow 44.6mm, and Mataban 40mm. Somaliland and Puntland also continued to receive rains over the last one week, but the amounts were reduced compared the rainfall amounts recorded in the previous two weeks.

The ongoing rains have contributed to a reduction of water stress, and pasture generation. However, more rains with good intensity and distribution are required to bring to an end the current drought conditions as the amounts received are still inadequate to alleviate the condition. The rains need to be sustained for long period to sustain pasture and crop growth.

Somalia Rainfall Forecast Issued: 01 November 2022 This update is produced by the: FAO - Somalia Water and Land Information Management—SWALIM Project.

For more information please contact swalim@fao.org or visit http://www.faoswalim.org SWALIM is Managed by FAO and Currently Funded by: FAO SWALIM Technical Partners:

Somalia Water and Land Information Management The cumulative rainfall forecast for the next seven days indicates moderate to heavy rains in most parts of the Juba catchment within Somalia, the lower parts of Galgadud region, and along the Gulf of Aden Coast in Sanaag and Bari regions. The rest of the country is expected to receive scattered light to moderate rains.

The Ethiopian highlands will receive heavy rains during the same forecast period.

Juba river level has been rising steadily over the last one week, as a result of heavy rains in Ethiopia and within the Somalia. The levels reached high risk levels in Dollow and Bardhere, before starting to go down in the last 2 days.

Shabelle river is also high, and above the short term mean.

Given the rainfall forecast in the Ethiopian highlands and in Somalia, there is medium risk of flooding in both rivers, especially in sections with weak or open embankments. The breakages from SWALIM’s analysis in August 2022 can be accesses through the links: Map - Status of river breakages along the Shabelle River and Map - Status of river breakages along the Juba River Users are advised that this is a forecast, and there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.