Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 06 September 2022

Many parts of Awdal and the western areas of Woqooyi Galbeed in Somaliland continued to receive moderate to heavy rains over the last two weeks. Some stations that recorded good rains over that period include Taysa 95mm, Borama 75.5 mm, Gebilley 63mm, Aburin 59.5mm, Hargeisa 59mm and Magalo–Cad 48mm. The Karan rains in this region have so far been good, and if sustained would provide relief to the current drought conditions. Other parts of Somaliland remained dry. In Puntland dry conditions prevailed except for light scattered showers in Iskushuban, Baran and Buuhodle districts. In the central and southern regions scattered light to moderate rains were recorded in Dinsoor 49mm, Baidoa 32.5mm and Mogadishu 41.3mm. The rest of the region continued to experience hot and dry conditions, worsening the existing drought conditions.

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the next seven days calls for moderate rains in Awdal and parts of Woqooyi Galbeed Region. Light scattered showers are expected in parts of Bari, Sool, Sanaag and coastal areas of Lower Shabelle and Lower Juba Regions. The rest of the country will remain dry over the coming week.

Users are advised that this is a forecast, and there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.

River levels along Shabelle have slightly dropped over the last one week. The levels are currently within the short term mean for this period. Along Juba the levels are low, currently below the short term mean.