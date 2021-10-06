Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 06 October 2021

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the next seven days shows continuous spread of the Deyr rains in the northern parts of the country. Lights rains are expected in the central regions starting on 13 October 2021. In the Ethiopian highlands, whose rainfall is largely responsible for increase in river flow along the Juba and Shabelle Rivers inside Somalia, moderate to high rainfall is foreseen in the coming one week.

River levels along the upper reaches of both Juba and Shabelle increased since the last update foillowing heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands. The levels are however within the normal for this period of the year. The increasing trend will continue given the rainfall forecas with no risk of flooding over the next seven days.

Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.