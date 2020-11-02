Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 02 November 2020

The last few days have a seen a decline in rainfall activities in parts of Somaliland and Puntland. Scattered heavy rains have however been recorded in some stations such as Buhoodle, Garowe and Qhardho. In the central and southern parts of Somalia, and the Ethiopian highlands moderate to heavy rainfall have been recorded over the last few days.

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the next 3 days (Map 1) indicates minimal rains in Somaliland and Puntland; while in the central and southern regions moderate to heavy rains are foreseen in the next three days. The moderate to heavy rains in the central and southern regions, same as the Ethiopian highlands are expected to continue in the coming seven days (Map 2).

River levels are within normal in Belet Weyne and Bulo Burti districts while the mid and lower reaches are still at high levels. Today’s River level at Belet Weyne is 4.68m while Jowhar is 5.08m, a slight reduction from last week’s levels. Along the Juba river the levels are currently above normal.

Given the rainfall forecast and current situation along the two rivers, High Risk of flooding remains along the lower reaches of Shabelle and the entire Juba River; while in the upper reaches of Shabelle River there is Moderate Risk of flooding foreseen. Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between estimates and actual amounts of rainfall received. Information on the forecast and observed river levels is updated daily and can be found on this link: http://frrims.faoswalim.org.