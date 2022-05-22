Somalia: Rain and Windstorms in North Galkacyo IDP settlements - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation° MDRSO014

Glide n°: VW-2022-000214-SOM

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

On 12 May 2022, the local government of Galkacyo hosted an inter-agency coordination meeting where they requested assistance from humanitarian partners to address the immediate and urgent humanitarian needs assessed in 18 out of 20 makeshift camps located in the periphery of the city. This is following sudden heavy rains and windstorms which struck North Galkacyo on 10 May, impacting the city of Galkayo and its surrounding areas, which host the camps. The most affected people by this disaster are approximately 4,416 internally displaced people (736 HH) people living in 18 of the 20 recorded camps. These 18 camps around Galkayo are home to approximately 40,254 internally displaced persons (IDP) or 6,709 households as seen in table 1 under the needs assessment.

The Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) staff and volunteers from Galkayo Branch quickly mobilised and began to support the affected communities and carried out a rapid assessment of the damage. On 11 May, SRCS joined an interagency rapid assessment in all the 18 affected IDP camps, led by North Galkacyo Municipality in coordination with OCHA, to which other partners participated.

As per the initial information from the SRCS and interagency rapid assessment, the IDP settlements were the most affected by the rains and windstorms, which destroyed IDP shelters and other communal assets such as latrines, health facilities, schools, etc. The assessment reports that about 4,416 internally displaced people (736 HH) were affected and in need of humanitarian assistance.

Based on this, SRCS is requesting IFRC support through the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to provide relief to the most vulnerable families targeted in the IDP settlements in coordination with the local government and humanitarian agencies. Through the inter-agency coordination meeting conducted on 12 May 2022, it was agreed that SRCS will support the affected people with the ongoing response by providing emergency shelters, NFIs, WASH, Food security and livelihood, CEA and PGI, and a mobile health team.