Somalia Protection Monitoring System: Summary of Findings (May 2022)

Constraints/Clarifications

The SPMS Technical team is working to enhance the online dashboard to fully reflect disaggregation of Key Informants, including of those not reporting violations. In the process, some figures and labels may deviate from previous reports. The online dashboard may indicate whole numbers where the report has assessed percentage values. As in April, three violations show different total responses from the overall. This will be highlighted where relevant.

As each KI may report a number of incidents, the overall total will not be equal to 100%. Furthermore, the percentage calculated disregards the KI’s who were not posed this question. Monitors are able to decide at their discretion based on sensitivity and appropriateness to not ask all questions.