Somalia Protection Monitoring System: Summary of Findings (April 2022)

INTRODUCTION

The SPMS Technical team is working to enhance the online dashboard to fully reflect disaggregation of Key Informants, including of those not reporting violations.

In the process, some figures and labels may deviate from previous reports. Additionally, three violation reports accrued a lower total than the overall total number of responses, for which the reason is unclear. This may result in additional skewing of data.

As each KI may report a number of incidents, the overall total will not be equal to 100%. Furthermore, the percentage calculated disregards the KI’s who were not posed this question. Monitors are able to decide at their discretion based on sensitivity and appropriateness to not ask all questions.

This report highlights the most prevalent protection concerns reported by KIs to partners in the referenced data collection period in April 2022. Further reference can be made to the Somalia Protection Monitoring System dashboard.