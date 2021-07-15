Somalia Protection Monitoring System: South Central and Puntland - Summary of Findings (May 2021)

In May 2021, the Somalia Protection Monitoring System (SPMS) interviewed 379 key informants (215 female; 164 males) in South Central Somalia and Puntland. This report highlights the most prevalent protection concerns reported by the KIs.

Graphic below demonstrates the % Of KIs reporting the occurrence of a protection concern in their settlement/village in a specific month

KEY FINDINGS

Banadir Administrative Region

Protection monitors in Banadir interviewed 122 key informants in the month of May.

Family separation: Protection concern was specifically reported by the KIs in Dayniile. A total of 42% of KIs reported 2-3 incidents happening in a month. The most affected groups being adult women, IDPs, adult men, adolescent boys, and boys (0-11). 75% of KIs reported the main reason for family separation is due to lack of financial means to support the family. Families especially women being the ones leaving to look for job’s leaves children even more vulnerable. Family conflicts also reported as the leading cause of family separation as reported by 33% of KIs.

Child recruitment: KIs in Dharkenley district reported incidents of child recruitment with 22% of KIs reporting one incident a month. Adolescent boys (12-17) and IDPs were reported to be the most affected and only 8% of KIs reported girls (0-11) also being affected. A total of 53% of KIs reported state armed actors as the recruiters and 46% of KIs reported that they do not know who is recruiting the children. Below are the community coping strategies:

• No action taken by the community (34% of KIs)

• Reporting to authorities (17% of KIs)

Sexual assault: Incidents of sexual assault were reported from Dharkenley, Hawl-wadaag, and Wardhiigle. Adolescent girls (12-17) IDPs and girls (0-11) were reported to be the most affected. To cope with the protection concern 40% of KIs reported survivors will seek medical support. KIs reported that rape cases did not receive access to justice, and this includes both formal and informal justice mechanisms.