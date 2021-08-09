Somalia Protection Monitoring System: South Central and Puntland - Summary of Findings (June 2021)

In June 2021, the Somalia Protection Monitoring System (SPMS) interviewed 605 key informants (247 female; 358 males) in South Central Somalia and Puntland. This report highlights the most prevalent protection concerns reported by the KIs.

Graphic below demonstrates the % of KIs reporting the occurrence of a protection concern in their settlement/village in a specific month:

Child marriage remains one of the most prevalent protections concerns across the country. Child marriage is among the extreme forms of child rights violations affecting adolescent girls. Adolescent girls, boys and IDPs were reported as the most affected groups in the community. The ongoing humanitarian crisis has exacerbated poverty, insecurity and access to education, factors which tend to increase rates of child marriage.