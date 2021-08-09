Somalia – Protection: Drastic increase in conflict-related sexual violence (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2021)

During 2020, at least 419 civilians, primarily girls, were raped or violated by parties to the conflict in Somalia. This represents an increase of almost 80% compared to 2019.

In the first quarter of 2021 alone, over 100 cases of sexual violence against girls were reported.

Perpetrators exploited vulnerabilities of displaced girls, attacking them in the surroundings of their camps. Sexual violence is an unacceptable characteristic of the conflict and prevailing insecurity in Somalia, further exacerbated by political tensions in the ongoing national elections, inter-communal clashes, and continued Al-Shabaab's atrocities. The COVID-19 pandemic is reported to have made sexual and gender-based violence worse.

According to UN experts over 15 % of all cases of sexual violence were attributed to Government security forces. The Somali National Army and the Somali Police Force, as well as regional forces, committed acts of rape and other forms of sexual violence against women and children.