Somalia Protection Cluster Strategy 2022-2023 (Endorsed by the Protection Cluster on 06 December 2021)

Introduction

As the Protection Cluster and AoRs, our vision is that people are protected in humanitarian crises and their rights respected and solutions found in accordance with international law. Our mission is to ensure a well-coordinated, effective, and principled protection preparedness and response, and that protection is at the core of all humanitarian actions and is recognized as essential in any nexus with development and peace.

The Protection Cluster comprises over 140 organizations (of which 70% are national NGOs)and four Areas of Responsibility, including: Child Protection, Gender Based Violence, Explosive Hazards and Housing, Land and Property. This strategy forms the basis of the cluster’s coordinated response to the complex protection crisis in Somalia. It provides direction to the membership of the protection cluster and the wider humanitarian community and complements the strategies of the Areas of Responsibility.

The cluster is guided by international law, the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, the 2013 IASC Statement on the Centrality of Protection in Humanitarian Action, the 2015 IASC GBV Guidelines for Integrating GBV Interventions in Humanitarian Action and the 2016 IASC Policy on Protection in Humanitarian Action and the objectives listed in the Humanitarian Response Plan.

Protection Context

In Somalia, drivers of the complex protection crisis are inter-connected and acute as well as protracted as a result of conflict, natural disasters, weak protective institutions and frameworks, large-scale displacement, eroded resilience of communities and wide-spread economic vulnerabilities. According to the UNHCR-led Protection Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) data, a total of 494,000 persons were displaced during the period of January to June 2021 and the main driving factors are conflict, drought, and floods, with conflict induced displacement accounting for almost 75% in 2021 .

The protection concerns in Somalia stem from acts of violence, exploitation, abuse, coercion, and deprivation, especially in situations of conflict, humanitarian crisis, displacement and through violations of International Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law. Pervasive features of the conflict in Somalia include targeted and indiscriminate physical attacks on civilians and on property, widespread sexual and gender-based violence (GBV), grave violations against children, including child recruitment, arbitrary arrest, forced displacement, evictions, land-grabbing, clan conflicts and contamination of landmines and explosive remnants of war.

The impact of the conflict is aggravated by a protection environment characterized by impediments to access for humanitarian workers and for people in need of assistance, limited - as well as unequal service provision, weak or missing protection systems, low awareness of basic rights and discriminatory and harmful socio-cultural norms relating to gender and practices which disadvantage minority clans and marginalized groups such as persons with disabilities and impact most upon women, children and older person. Ongoing conflict, drought and flooding has devastated livelihoods of millions of people and exacerbated the acute food insecurity and malnutrition rates and induced large-scale displacement.