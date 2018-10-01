Somalia Protection Cluster - Midyear review 2018

Response overview

Core Group in need 2.6 million IDPs + refugee returnees, other civilians affected by armed conflict, violence, insecurity and disaster.

308,294 individuals reached through protection activities from January to June 2018 including: 65,372 girls / 118,599 women 61,210 boys / 63,113 men

US$ 98 million required / $US10.7 Million (10.9%) received

Protection in focus: Main trends

Above average Gu rainfall in April and May caused massive flooding in riverine areas and flash floods as well. Most affected areas were Beletweyne, Jubba and Shabelle regions. On 19 May, Cyclone Sagar landed in Awdal Somaliland, with strong winds and rains. Many families were displaced and spent many days residing in the open areas with lack of critical social services.

The Protection Cluster obtained SHF and CERF emergency funds to ensure an adequate response. GBV and Child Protection interventions were prioritized for the response and mostly integrated with education and the CCCM clusters interventions

Ongoing multilayered conflict and insecurity continued to heavily influence the situation throughout Somalia, impacting on access to affected populations and causing displacement. Armed clashes between Puntland and Somaliland forces led to displacement of civilian population and increased protection concerns for the communities living along the disputed regions of Sool and Sanaag. Tensions were still persisting with potential of flaring up again. Despite the above average rainfall, protection monitoring indicates that many IDPs are not returning to their places of origin.

Incidents of GBV continued to be reported, predominantly in IDP sites throughout the country. More than 76 percent of recorded gender-based violence (GBV) survivors were reported to be from IDP communities. GBV, particularly sexual violence, is a key protection concern for women and girls in Somalia.

There has also been an increase of child recruitment, compared to the first half of 2017. Abduction of children remains of considerable concern among communities. As evidenced through interview with parents, many communities in Lower Shabelle and Galgaduud regions were displaced due to fear of forced recruitment. Non-state armed actors made numerous recruitment drive calls to community leaders to handover their boys within the age group of 12-18 years for their military training and religious schooling. Local communities in Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud regions took up arms to oppose forced recruitment.

Concerns for civilians related to explosive hazards remained present throughout conflict-affected areas, with the unpredictable security situation resulting in a potential exacerbation of the problem.