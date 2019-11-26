Somalia: Protection cluster - 2019 Response Overview (as of October 2019)

Key Updates

5,420of unaccompanied and separated girls and boys identified, documented, and receiving family tracing services

66,157of girls and boys participating in community-based psychosocial support activities

36,984 of GBV gender based violence survivors receiving clinical care, case management, psychosocial support, legal assistance, and safe house support

38,698 of individuals protected from forced eviction threats through preventive engagements

428,108of individuals targeted with rights based public outreach and awareness raising

32,449of duty bearers, service providers and community leaders trained on protection