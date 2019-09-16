Somalia: Protection cluster - 2019 Response Overview (as of August 2019)

Key Updates

3,402 of unaccompanied and separated girls and boys identified, documented, and receiving family tracing services

55,137of girls and boys participating in community-based psychosocial support activities

19,832of GBV gender based violence survivors receiving clinical care, case management, psychosocial support, legal assistance, and safe house support

34,813 of individuals protected from forced eviction threats through preventive engagements

266,436of individuals targeted with rights based public outreach and awareness raising

23,807of duty bearers, service providers and community leaders trained on protection