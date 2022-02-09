Somalia: Protection Analysis Update (February 2022)

1. REPORT SUMMARY

Conflict, climatic shocks, natural disaster, and forced eviction are the major drivers of displacement that have led to a complex and protracted humanitarian crisis in Somalia.

In 2021, a total of 874,000 individuals were displaced across Somalia. Conflict and insecurity were the most prominent driver of displacement (544,000 individuals), followed by drought (245,000 individuals) and floods (62,000 individuals). Forced eviction is a cyclical protection concern in Somalia and in 2021, 132,909 persons had been evicted across the country.

The protection environment in Somalia is characterized by lack of basic services and access challenges to people in need. The legal and policy frameworks in place are stalled by weak judicial and law enforcement institutions. This is coupled with an overall lack of public awareness on basic rights, that is exacerbated by displacement and structural discrimination based on gender, ability, and clan affiliation.

This report outlines prevalent protection risks such as child marriage, gender-based violence, forced family separation, destruction of property, forced evictions, lack of access to justice, discriminatory practices against persons with minority clan affiliations, and concerns regarding the protection of civilians.