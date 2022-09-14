Somalia - Projected famine, extreme food insecurity/malnutrition (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2022)

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) results for Somalia from 12 September show a severe deterioration of the nutritional and food security status of the population for the period October-December 2022. It is expected that 1.8 million children under five will be acutely malnourished, including 500,000 severely. 6.7 million people (41% of the population) are projected to be in IPC3+ (crisis or worse), of which at least 300,560 likely to be in IPC 5 (famine).

This famine situation is projected among agropastoral populations in Baidoa and Bur Hakaba districts and Internally displaced people (IDPs) in Baidoa town and Bay region. Eight additional areas across south-central Somalia also have an increased risk of famine during the projected period.

The main drivers of the situation continue to be significantly below average rainfall, macroeconomic and global market tensions with increasing food prices and lower levels of domestic agricultural production coupled with unusually low levels of remittances.