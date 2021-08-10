Somalia
Somalia Project Highlights: Somalia Water and Land Information Management (SWALIM): Improving flood and drought risk management
Activities implemented:
- Assessed and mapped riverbank breakage points and weakened river embankments along the Juba and Shabelle rivers through the analysis of multi-temporal Very High Resolution (VHR) satellite images and Digital Elevation Modelling techniques.
- Identified hundreds of open breakage points along the Juba and Shabelle rivers across three mapping exercises in March 2020, September 2020 and February 2021.
- Conducted field validation surveys to identify river breakages and impacted agricultural lands in Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions, identifying 93 open breakage points of which 17 had not been captured by satellite imagery.
- Updated three river breakages status maps and the river breakages status database.
- Trained 12 Relief Winds field surveyors on the tools and procedures for data collection.
- Developed a tool based on the remote sensing of radar images for near real time flooded area identification, which runs throughout the year.
- Integrated the flood-mapping tool within the SWALIM Flood Risk and Response Information Management System.
- Operationalized the flooded area mapping tool during the 2020 Gu and Deyr rainy seasons.
- Disseminated 43 flooded area maps and bulletins.
- Shared information from mapping exercises with the Government of Somalia and humanitarian partners through online maps and an online database.
- Mitigated the disproportionate risks during natural hazards to women and girls through early-warning information.