02 Jul 2018

Somalia: Project Highlights - Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit Phase VII (OSRO/SOM/419/UK)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 02 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (353.27 KB)

Objective:

To ensure that Somali food, nutrition, and livelihood security is strengthened at the household and community level thereby ensuring greater resilience to future shocks, such as those caused by conflict, drought and floods.

Key partners: Government ministries and institutions, Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), international NGOs, United Nations agencies and Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC)
Global Support Unit.

Beneficiaries reached:

Local Governments, Government institutions, Universities, humanitarian agencies, international and local NGO stakeholders.

Activities implemented:

  • Conducted 13 seasonal food security and nutrition assessments from 2015 to 2017, including the Jilaal, the post Gu, the Hagaa and the post Deyr impact/food security and nutrition assessments.

  • Conducted 236 nutrition and mortality surveys.

  • Trained 191 local Governments, partner organizations and local University staff on food security and IPC.

  • Supported the establishment of four food security and nutrition analysis and coordination units, within government institutions.

  • Conducted three special studies: the Consumer Price Index, the Cereal market integration, and a countrywide survey on Infant and Young Child Nutrition.

  • Monitored market prices of essential food and non-food commodities in 71 markets across Somalia.

  • Produced and disseminated a total of 72 information products, including seven technical press releases and alerts, 26 presentations to stakeholders, 14 food security outlook reports/food security and nutrition briefs, 10 nutrition updates, five baseline livelihood assessment reports and profiles, six bi-annual technical series, food security and nutrition reports, three special study reports, and one capacity needs assessment report.

  • Refined the FSNAU website for improved user accessibility.

Impact:

  • Strengthened national capacity for food security and nutrition, assessment, monitoring, analysis, coordination and reporting.

  • Contributed to improved capacity to collect and analyse data by Somali institutions to enhance food, nutrition and livelihood security of the Somali population for improved emergency and longer-term responses.

  • Informed the preparation of the annual Humanitarian Response Plans, supported timely action by stakeholders and contributed towardsthe prevention of famine in Somalia in 2017.

  • Organised, developed and incorporated information into a data warehouse and made it accessible through managed information and communication systems.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.