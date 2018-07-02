Somalia: Project Highlights - Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit Phase VII (OSRO/SOM/419/UK)

Objective:

To ensure that Somali food, nutrition, and livelihood security is strengthened at the household and community level thereby ensuring greater resilience to future shocks, such as those caused by conflict, drought and floods.

Key partners: Government ministries and institutions, Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), international NGOs, United Nations agencies and Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC)

Global Support Unit.

Beneficiaries reached:

Local Governments, Government institutions, Universities, humanitarian agencies, international and local NGO stakeholders.

Activities implemented:

Conducted 13 seasonal food security and nutrition assessments from 2015 to 2017, including the Jilaal, the post Gu, the Hagaa and the post Deyr impact/food security and nutrition assessments.

Conducted 236 nutrition and mortality surveys.

Trained 191 local Governments, partner organizations and local University staff on food security and IPC.

Supported the establishment of four food security and nutrition analysis and coordination units, within government institutions.

Conducted three special studies: the Consumer Price Index, the Cereal market integration, and a countrywide survey on Infant and Young Child Nutrition.

Monitored market prices of essential food and non-food commodities in 71 markets across Somalia.

Produced and disseminated a total of 72 information products, including seven technical press releases and alerts, 26 presentations to stakeholders, 14 food security outlook reports/food security and nutrition briefs, 10 nutrition updates, five baseline livelihood assessment reports and profiles, six bi-annual technical series, food security and nutrition reports, three special study reports, and one capacity needs assessment report.