Somalia: Project Highlights - Emergency drought response (OSRO/SOM/708/AUL)

Objective:

Combine lifesaving interventions with emergency livelihood support to address the distinct needs of rural people at risk across Somalia through: 1. Cash (cash-for-work and unconditional cash transfers) to meet immediate food (and water) needs; 2. Livelihood support and cash (“Cash+”) to restore food production, while ensuring families meet their immediate food needs; and 3. Emergency livestock support, to save livestock assets, and related food and income.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture, NGOs.

Beneficiaries reached: 5 428 households.

Activities implemented:

Implemented cash-for-work activities in which 4 777 drought-affected households rehabilitated 39 water catchments in six districts.

Trained beneficiaries in the management and maintenance of the rehabilitated infrastructure assets to ensure sustainability.

Provided unconditional cash transfers for 3.5 months to 543 households unable to engage in work.

Provided 108 agropastoral households that depend on rainfed crops with one month’s cash payment.

Provided 2.16 tonnes of maize, 1.08 tonnes of cowpea and 25.92 kg of assorted vegetable seeds.

Results: