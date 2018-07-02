Somalia: Project Highlights - Emergency drought response (OSRO/SOM/708/AUL)
Objective:
Combine lifesaving interventions with emergency livelihood support to address the distinct needs of rural people at risk across Somalia through: 1. Cash (cash-for-work and unconditional cash transfers) to meet immediate food (and water) needs; 2. Livelihood support and cash (“Cash+”) to restore food production, while ensuring families meet their immediate food needs; and 3. Emergency livestock support, to save livestock assets, and related food and income.
Key partners:
Ministry of Agriculture, NGOs.
Beneficiaries reached: 5 428 households.
Activities implemented:
Implemented cash-for-work activities in which 4 777 drought-affected households rehabilitated 39 water catchments in six districts.
Trained beneficiaries in the management and maintenance of the rehabilitated infrastructure assets to ensure sustainability.
Provided unconditional cash transfers for 3.5 months to 543 households unable to engage in work.
Provided 108 agropastoral households that depend on rainfed crops with one month’s cash payment.
Provided 2.16 tonnes of maize, 1.08 tonnes of cowpea and 25.92 kg of assorted vegetable seeds.
Results:
Helped to minimize the adoption of negative coping strategies, such as the sale of critical livestock assets.
Contributed to preventing households from entering into and accumulating debts and helped break debt cycles.
Boosted local economies by enabling affected populations to purchase food and other necessities locally.
Enabled affected people to positively cope with the drought and strengthened their adaptive capacity, facilitating a more rapid recovery.
Produced 313.2 tonnes of harvested cereals – enough to feed 4 640 people for six months — before the following harvest.
Increased water storage capacity by 301 807 m3 : enough to supply water to 83 836 animals for three months during the dry season.