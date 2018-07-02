02 Jul 2018

Somalia: Project Highlights - Emergency drought response (OSRO/SOM/708/AUL)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 02 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (471.98 KB)

Objective:

Combine lifesaving interventions with emergency livelihood support to address the distinct needs of rural people at risk across Somalia through: 1. Cash (cash-for-work and unconditional cash transfers) to meet immediate food (and water) needs; 2. Livelihood support and cash (“Cash+”) to restore food production, while ensuring families meet their immediate food needs; and 3. Emergency livestock support, to save livestock assets, and related food and income.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture, NGOs.

Beneficiaries reached: 5 428 households.

Activities implemented:

  • Implemented cash-for-work activities in which 4 777 drought-affected households rehabilitated 39 water catchments in six districts.

  • Trained beneficiaries in the management and maintenance of the rehabilitated infrastructure assets to ensure sustainability.

  • Provided unconditional cash transfers for 3.5 months to 543 households unable to engage in work.

  • Provided 108 agropastoral households that depend on rainfed crops with one month’s cash payment.

  • Provided 2.16 tonnes of maize, 1.08 tonnes of cowpea and 25.92 kg of assorted vegetable seeds.

Results:

  • Helped to minimize the adoption of negative coping strategies, such as the sale of critical livestock assets.

  • Contributed to preventing households from entering into and accumulating debts and helped break debt cycles.

  • Boosted local economies by enabling affected populations to purchase food and other necessities locally.

  • Enabled affected people to positively cope with the drought and strengthened their adaptive capacity, facilitating a more rapid recovery.

  • Produced 313.2 tonnes of harvested cereals – enough to feed 4 640 people for six months — before the following harvest.

  • Increased water storage capacity by 301 807 m3 : enough to supply water to 83 836 animals for three months during the dry season.

