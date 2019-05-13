13 May 2019

Somalia price monitoring - Cash Working Group, March 2019

INTRODUCTION

Cash-based interventions have been used by humanitarian actors in Somalia since 20031 . However, due to divergences in methodological approach, significant variations in cash transfer values have been noted along with a wide range of justifications. It is against this backdrop that the Somalia Cash Working Group (CWG) was established to streamline the design and implementation of cash-based interventions in the country.
Within this, the CWG in partnership with REACH have launched monthly price monitoring - targeting markets not currently covered by Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and World Food Programme (WFP) - to assess prices of key food and non-food items (NFIs) required to meet the basic needs of households in Somalia. This will then inform the cost of MEB (Minimum Expenditure Basket) and, subsequently the cash transfer values in the country.
This situation overview presents a summary of prices for 34 key food and non-food items, in four districts in Somaliland, based on primary data collected between 4 - 25 March 2019.

METHODOLOGY

• The main urban markets in Baki, Berbera, Caynabo and Sheikh districts were targeted. In each of the markets, REACH field staff purposively sampled shops from different types of businesses. Among other criteria, it was crucial that these shops delineate a representative picture of the general conditions, including price levels, in these markets.

• Following the selection of shops, enumerators then conducted interviews with vendor key informants (KIs) on a weekly basis via telephone from a centralised call centre in Hargeisa.

• At minimum, at least six prices per assessed item were collected in each market except in cases where enough shops were not available.
In line with the purpose of the assessment, only the price of the cheapest available brand was recorded for each item.

• Following data collection, data was cleaned and median prices for assessed items calculated.

• More details are available in the Methodology section of the Appendix

