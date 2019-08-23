23 Aug 2019

Somalia price monitoring - April 2019

from REACH Initiative
INTRODUCTION

Cash-based interventions have been used by humanitarian actors in Somalia since 2003. However, due to divergences in methodological approach, significant variations in cash transfer values have been noted along with a wide range of justifications. It is against this backdrop that the Somalia Cash Working Group (CWG) was established to streamline the design and implementation of cash-based interventions in the country.

Within this, the CWG in partnership with REACH have launched monthly price monitoring - targeting markets not currently covered by Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and World Food Programme (WFP) - to assess prices of key food and non-food items (NFIs) required to meet the basic needs of households in Somalia. This will then inform the cost of MEB (Minimum Expenditure Basket) and, subsequently the cash transfer values in the country.

This situation overview presents a summary of prices for 34 key food and non-food items, in six districts2 in Somalia, based on primary data collected from 207 vendor KIs between 01 - 29 April 2019.

