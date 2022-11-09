Somalia Post Return Monitoring Snapshot Round 7 | September 2022

This post-return monitoring (PRM) snapshot presents selected and cumulative findings of data obtained from eight rounds of interviews conducted with Somali refugee returnees in Somalia. The PRM data collection exercise commenced in November 2017 and the latest round of interviews was undertaken between July and August 2022. The cumulative data presented in this snapshot is based on eight rounds of interviews conducted with 3,251 returnee households across different return locations in Somalia. This PRM exercise follows the previous PRM snapshot issued by UNHCR in February 2022. Unless otherwise specified, the results outlined in this snapshot are cumulative.

The Somalia situation features as one of the world’s largest forcibly displaced populations with an estimated 3.8 million displaced Somalis, including 800,000 Somali refugees outside the country, and the remainder as internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Somalia. Most Somali refugees are hosted in Kenya (287,931) and Ethiopia (250,097), Yemen (69,940), followed by Uganda (61,853), and Djibouti (14,404) (Source of data: https://data.unhcr.org/en/documents/details/95863).

UNHCR Somalia resumed repatriation from Kenya since December 2020, with fit-for-travel COVID-19 measures agreed on and put in place by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO). In September 2022, the Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) program for returnees from Yemen, which had been discontinued owing to COVID-19 limitations, was reinstated in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).