Somalia Post Return Monitoring Snapshot Round 7 | February 2022

This post-return monitoring (PRM) snapshot presents selected, and cumulative findings of data obtained from seven rounds of interviews conducted with Somali refugee returnees in Somalia. With the PRM data collection exercise having commenced in November 2017, the latest seventh round of interviews was undertaken between November and December 2021. The cumulative data set presented in this snapshot is based on interviews with 2,869 returnee households (HHs) across different return locations in Somalia. This PRM exercise follows the previous post-return monitoring snapshot issued by UNHCR in September 2021. Unless otherwise specified, the results outlined in this snapshot are cumulative.

The Somalia situation features as one of the world’s largest forcibly displaced populations with an estimated 3.8 million displaced Somalis, including 800,000 Somali refugees outside the country, and the remainder as internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Somalia. Most Somali refugees are hosted in Kenya (286,867) and Ethiopia (225,877), Yemen (75,470), followed by Uganda (55,579), and Djibouti (14,329) (Source of data: https://data2.unhcr.org/en/documents/download/91131).

UNHCR Somalia resumed repatriation from Kenya since December 2020, with fit-for-travel COVID-19 measures agreed on and put in place by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and WHO. The Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme, in collaboration with IOM, for returnees from Yemen remains suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic related movement restrictions and testing challenges. The UNHCR Regional Bureau for East, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, in collaboration with UNHCR Somalia, is closely following up with IOM and UNHCR Yemen on the resumption of the ASR programme from Yemen.