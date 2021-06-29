Somalia Post Return Monitoring Snapshot Round 5 | MAY 2021

This post return monitoring snapshot presents selected findings of data from interviews with Somali refugee returnees interviewed in Somalia over the past 30 months. This data set is based on interviews with 2,046 returnee households (HH) across different return locations in Somalia. This exercise follows the previous post-return monitoring snapshot issued by UNHCR in August 2020.

For the first time, UNHCR has interviewed spontaneous returnees (6 % of sample/ 116 individuals) in addition to assisted ones to allow comparisons to be made between these two groups regarding the effectiveness of return and reintegration assistance for assisted returnees. Moreover, for the first time, an analysis has been introduced to analyses satisfaction levels with return decisions disaggregated by countries of asylum.

The COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, followed by restrictions on cross-border movements. As a result, repatriation was temporarily suspended, but resumed with limited capacity from Kenya in December 2020 with fit-for-purpose COVID-19 measures agreed on and put in place by the Federal Government of Somalia in collaboration with WHO. Therefore, the recorded number of repatriations in 2020 is significantly lower than in previous years; the Assisted Voluntary Return (ASR) programme in collaboration with IOM for returnees from Yemen continues to be suspended due to COVID-19 Pandemic related movement restrictions and testing challenges. UNHCR Regional Bureau in collaboration with UNHCR Somalia is closely following up this with IOM and UNHCR Yemen.

Somalia has one of the world’s largest forcibly displaced populations with an estimated of 3.9 million displaced Somalis, of whom around 1 million are refugees and the rest are IDPs. Around 660,000 Somali refugees are hosted mostly in Kenya (40%) and Ethiopia (31%). The rest are reported to be in Yemen (23%), followed by Uganda (6%). (Source of data: https://www.unhcr.org/refugeestatistics/download/?url=M1jOiZ)