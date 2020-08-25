Somalia Post Return Monitoring Snapshot 2020 mid-year monitoring | August 2020

This post return monitoring snapshot presents selected findings of data from interviews with Somali refugee returnees interviewed in Somalia over the past 30 months. This data set is based on interviews with 1,678 returnee households (HH) across different return locations in Somalia. This exercise follows the previous post-return monitoring snapshot issued by UNHCR in December 2019.

Contextualizing the findings

• The 398 interviews in the first half of 2020 were carried out by telephone, and occurred after the introduction of COVID-19 related social distancing measures. Telephone numbers were randomly selected among lists of returnee households who have been assisted in return by UNHCR and partners from 2014 to 2020.

• As in previous surveys, the vast majority of the respondents were returnees from Kenya though in 2020 a greater proportion of returnees from Yemen (87) and other countries of asylum have been included in order to help understand if differences exist in their situation based on displacement history.

• Overall, approximately 62% of the respondents were female, and 93% of respondents said that they were the head of household. Overall, individuals included in households surveyed totaled 8,972 in the period November 2019 to May 2020, representing roughly 10% of all 91,828 returnees who have returned with UNHCR support since 2014.