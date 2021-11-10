Somalia: Population Dashboard (1 - 31 October 2021)

In October, 137,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include conflict and insecurity (119,000), drought related (13,000), flood (0), and 6,000 displaced due to other triggers.

Galgaduud (101,000) received the highest number of displaced persons followed by Hiraan (14,000), while Lower Juba (4,000), Lower Shabelle (3,000) and Banadir (3,000) regions also received relatively high numbers.