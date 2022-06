In May, 107,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include drought related (33,287), conflict and insecurity (73,470), Floods (18) and others (534).

Galgaduud (61,472 ) received the highest number of displaced persons followed by Banadir (15,281), while Togdheer (8,559), and Gedo (8,236 ) regions also received relatively high numbers.