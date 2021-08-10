Somalia: Population Dashboard (1 - 31 July 2021)

In July, 43,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include conflict and insecurity (28,000), drought related (13,000) and Other (2,000).

Gedo (20,000) received the highest number of displaced persons, while Banadir (6,000), Mudug (4,000) and Lower Shabelle (3,000) regions also received relatively high numbers.

26,599 Refugees & Asylum-Seekers

At the end of July 2021, there were 26,599 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (13,916 asylum seekers and 4,196 refugees) and Yemen (7,298 refugees and 35 asylum seekers). The remaining 1,154 persons were from other countries including Syria (891), Tanzania (125) and Eritrea (90).

92,246 Refugee Returnees (2014 - 2021)

Since December 2014, 92,246 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Sudan and Eritrea. In addition, some 40,680 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.