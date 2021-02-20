Somalia: Population dashboard (1 - 31 January 2021)

In January, 21,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include drought-related (11,000), conflict and insecurity (9,000) and other (1,000).

Gedo region received the highest number of displaced persons (6,000), while Bay (2,000) and Middle Juba (2,000) regions also received relatively high numbers.

Refugees and Asylum-seekers

At the end of January 2021, there were 24,725 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (13,022 asylumseekers and 4,182 refugees) and Yemen (6,542 refugees). The remaining 960 persons were from other countries including Syria (706),

Tanzania (125) and Eritrea (89).

Refugee returnees (2014 - 2021)

Since December 2014, 92,150 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia with UNHCR's assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Sudan and Eritrea. In addition, some 39,483 Somalis were monitored as arriving spontaneously from Yemen since March 2015.