Somalia: Population Dashboard (1 - 31 August 2021)

In August, 36,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include conflict and insecurity (24,000), drought (8,000) and flood (2,000) related, and more than 1,000 displaced due to other triggers.

Galgaduud (13,000) received the highest number of displaced persons, while Bay (5,000), and Mudug (3,000) and regions also received relatively high numbers.