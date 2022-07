In June, 115,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include drought related (112,448), conflict and insecurity (1,321) and others (837).

Lower Shabelle (46,848 ) received the highest number of displaced persons followed by Bay (26,315), while Bakool (8,801), and Togdheer (5,399) regions also received relatively high numbers.