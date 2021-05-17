Somalia: Population Dashboard (1 - 30 April 2021)

In April, 257,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include conflict and insecurity (243,000), drought related (12,000) and Other (2,000).

Banadir (187,000) and Bay (49,000) regions received by far the highest numbers of displaced persons compard to other regions.

Refugees & Asylum-Seekers

At the end of April 2021, there were 25,368 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (13,266 asylum seekers and 4,162 refugees) and Yemen (6,897 refugees). The remaining 1,043 persons were from Syria (783), Tanzania (125) and Eritrea (90) and other countries (45).

Refugee Returnees

Since December 2014, 92,182 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Sudan and Eritrea. In addition, some 40,157 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.