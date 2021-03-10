Somalia: Population dashboard (1 - 28 February 2021)

In February, 70,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include conflict and insecurity (55,000), drought related (13,000) and Other (2,000).

Gedo (32,000) and Lower Shabelle (10,000) regions received the highest number of displaced persons, while Galgaduud (8,000), Banadir (6,000) and Bay (6,000) regions also received relatively high numbers.