Somalia Polio Flash Update: Week 48 2020

In week 48, one (1) cVDPV2 positive AFP case was confirmed by the laboratory (from an positive isolate collected from a close contact). This female child, aged 15 months, had onset of paralysis on 25 October 2020. She resides in an accessible community in Baidoa district, Bay region.

In total, 14 cVDPV2 cases have been reported in 2020. The date of onset of the most recent cVDPV2 case is 25 October 2020.

Twenty-six (26) cVDPV2 positive environmental samples have been reported so far in 2020.

Steps taken in response to recent virus detections include detailed case investigations, healthy child sampling, raising community awareness, sensitizing health workers to acute flaccid paralysis, and intensified active case search.

Preparations continue for the next outbreak response round in Somaliland with mOPV2 planned for early 2021 and the start of the National Immunization Days with bOPV to be conducted in December 2020.