Somalia Polio Flash Update: Week 43 2020

• In week 43, one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample (ES) was reported. This ES was collected on 26 September 2020 from 21 October site, in Waberi district, Banadir. In total, 25 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples and nine (9) cVDPV2 cases have been reported so far in 2020.

• Three poliovirus 2 (PV2) cases were reported this week from Hodan, Hargeisa and Daynile districts, and are awaiting sequencing results.

• Steps taken in response to recent virus detections include detailed case investigations, healthy child sampling, raising community awareness, sensitizing health workers to acute flaccid paralysis, and intensified active case search.

• The second round of monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) vaccination activities covering South and Central regions of Somalia was completed on 28 October. Preliminary results suggest that 96.1% (1,337,974) of the target population were reached with vaccines. 9,792 children had never received a polio vaccine previously. Bakool region had the highest number (3.1%) of ‘zero-dose’ children.

• Awareness of the vaccination campaign was above 92% in all locations surveyed.