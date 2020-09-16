Somalia Polio Flash Update: Week 36 2020

One case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was reported this week, with date of onset on 24 July 2020. The affected child lives in an accessible village in Danyile district, Banadir region.

This is the fourth cVDPV2 case to be reported in Somalia in 2020. The case is genetically linked to the existing cVDPV2 outbreak in the country.

Three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples were reported this week. 18 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples have been reported so far in 2020.

Planning continues for the resumption of polio immunization campaigns, which were paused across the country in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. From 20 to 23 September, a mOPV2 case response, which has been postponed since March 2020, will resume with COVID-19-preventative measures in place. This house to house campaign will take place in south and central zones of Somalia, reaching 1.65 million children.