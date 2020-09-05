Somalia Polio Flash Update: Week 34 2020

One case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was reported this week, with date of onset on 18 July 2020. The affected child lives in an accessible village in Dharenkley district, Banadir region.

This is the third cVDPV2 case to be reported in Somalia in 2020. The case is genetically linked to the existing cVDPV2 outbreak in the country.

In total, 19 children with polio have been identified across Somalia since the initial detection of the ongoing cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in late 2017.

19 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples have been reported so far in 2020.

This ongoing isolation of poliovirus from both the environment and cases suggests continuing transmission of cVDPV2 among the population.

Planning continues for the resumption of polio immunization campaigns, which were paused across the country in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. From 30 August to 1 September, an integrated polio and measles campaign went ahead at fixed and outreach sites, aiming to boost the immunity of 400,000 under-fives. The campaign delivered vitamin A and deworming medication alongside vaccines.