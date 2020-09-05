Somalia

Somalia Polio Flash Update: Week 34 2020

  • One case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was reported this week, with date of onset on 18 July 2020. The affected child lives in an accessible village in Dharenkley district, Banadir region.

  • This is the third cVDPV2 case to be reported in Somalia in 2020. The case is genetically linked to the existing cVDPV2 outbreak in the country.

  • In total, 19 children with polio have been identified across Somalia since the initial detection of the ongoing cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in late 2017.

  • 19 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples have been reported so far in 2020.

  • This ongoing isolation of poliovirus from both the environment and cases suggests continuing transmission of cVDPV2 among the population.

  • Planning continues for the resumption of polio immunization campaigns, which were paused across the country in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. From 30 August to 1 September, an integrated polio and measles campaign went ahead at fixed and outreach sites, aiming to boost the immunity of 400,000 under-fives. The campaign delivered vitamin A and deworming medication alongside vaccines.

  • The polio teams are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely to ensure that implementation of mOPV2 case response, which has been postponed since March 2020, can resume in safe conditions.

