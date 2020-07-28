Somalia – Points of Entry Baseline Assessment (June 2020)

IOM assessed a total of 48 PoEs as follows: 12 domestic airports, 6 international airports, 22 land border crossing points, 8 sea border crossing points.

63 per cent (30 of the 48) of the PoEs assessed reported presence of medical personnel.

69 per cent (33 of the 48) of the PoEs assessed did not have an ongoing screening process. This percentage varies according to the PoE type: it raises to 75 per cent (9 of the 12) for domestic airports, 73 per cent for land border crossing points (16 of the 22), 50 per cent for international airports (3 of the 6) , and 63 per cent for sea border crossing points (5 of the 8).

Among the 15 PoEs that had an ongoing screening process, many had limited screening capacities. For example:

11 (73%) did not have Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in place, such as handwashing and hygiene materials and facilities (2 of the 3 domestic airports, the 3 international airports, 4 of the 6 land border crossing points and 2 of the 3 sea border crossing points);

8 (53%) did not have the list of COVID-19 symptoms clearly posted (1 of the 3 domestic airports, 2 of the 3 international airports, 4 of the 6 land border crossing points and 1 of the 3 sea border crossing points).

Background

IOM has been appointed as the UN technical lead to support the Federal Government of Somalia in preparing Points of Entries (PoEs) to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic (Somalia Country Preparedness and Response Plan I COVID-19) . This assessment was commissioned with the aim of obtaining empirical data regarding the current capacity at each PoE. The assessment was conducted in collaboration with the Immigration and Naturalization Directorate (IND).

The objective of this report is to present the main findings of the assessment and give an overview of the situation. Information on individual PoEs can be found in the PoE Baseline Assessment Dataset.

A Point of Entry (PoE) is defined under the International Health Regulations 2005 (IHR (2005)) as "a passage for international entry or exit of travelers, baggage, cargo, containers, conveyances, goods and postal parcels, as well as agencies and areas providing services to them on entry or exit".

There are 3 types of Points of Entry (PoEs) under the IHR (2005): International Airports, Ports and Ground Crossings. This assessment included 26 formal PoEs (recognized as such by IND) and 22 informal PoEs. In addition, this assessment included domestic airports as this information was deemed relevant to inform the COVID-19 response.

