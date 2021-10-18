Somalia: Overview of Food Security - Update # 1 - Issued: 07 October 2021

Highlights

Food insecurity is dire in the country as nearly 3.5 million people face acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or worse) during October—December 2021 period. An estimated 1.2 million children under the age of five are likely to be malnourished (FSNAU 2021), including 231,00 SAM cases.

Prices of locally produced maize and sorghum increased atypically in the last three months despite main “Gu” harvests in July. This was due to reduced availabilities from the below average cereal production in 2021. Prices of local cereals and imported food were significantly above the 2016-2020 five year average.

Thousands are facing mild to moderate drought conditions that has depleted water and pasture resources. The most affected regions are Middle juba, Gedo and parts of Bay and Bakool. The drought conditions are expected to persist in many parts of the country until early 2022 (FAOSWALIM, AUG 2021).

Reduced availability and access to food is expected because of below-average Gu production and the anticipated poor production during Deyr season due to forecasted below-average rains. Milk production is also expected to be significantly below average.

2.9675 million people are internally displaced in Somalia, of which 574,000 are new IDPs between January and August 2021 (50% happened in April). The main causes of new displacements were conflict/ insecurity (75%), drought (16%), and floods (10%).

Context:

The humanitarian situation in Somalia is among the most complex and protracted emergencies globally. The population is exposed to multiple hazards and shocks, particularly recurrent droughts and floods, which have increased in frequency and severity because of seasonal climate variability. In addition, there are economic shocks, conflict, insecurity and inter-communal violence which collectively continue to restrict livelihoods, trade and market functioning while contributing to population displacements, vicious cycle of poverty and vulnerability to food and nutrition insecurity. Moreover, inadequate enforcement of disaster risk management and mitigation policies aimed at addressing climate change impacts to help build household and community resilience remain a critical gap. At local community level, there are weak governance structures, lack of basic services, financial, technical and informational resources necessary to build resilience to food insecurity.