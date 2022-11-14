Somalia

Somalia: Operational Presence (3W) September 2022

Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

OVERVIEW

In September, 304 humanitarian actors were present in 72 of Somalia's 74 districts across all regions and states. Local and international NGOs, UN agencies, and government institutions provided life-saving assistance through eight clusters: Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Education, Food Security, Health, Nutrition, Protection and its Areas of Responsibility, Shelter and Non-Food Items, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content