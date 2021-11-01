Somalia: Operational Presence (3W) September 2021 (As of 31 October 2021)

Overview

In September 2021, 253 humanitarian actors were operational in all 18 regions and 73 out of 74 districts of Somalia. The partners comprising of 179 local NGOs, 57 international NGOs, 7 UN agencies and 10 Government institutions reaching 2.3 million vulnerable people with life-saving assistance through 8 clusters: camp coordination and management, education, food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter and non-food items, water and sanitation and hygiene.